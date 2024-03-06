Tesco Finest Chicken Panang with Jasmine Rice 400g

Cooked marinated chicken breast pieces in a coconut and lime leaf curry sauce with cooked coconut jasmine rice.

Our chefs ensure we create only the finest panang curry with a mild Thai style curry flavour. The delicate spices in this dish are balanced with a rich coconut cream and tender chicken breast pieces. Served with our fragrant lime leaf coconut jasmine rice and garnished with fresh coriander. A mild, creamy coconut and lemongrass curry with marinated chicken, fragrant coconut jasmine rice and a fresh coriander garnish.

Pack size: 400G

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

400g e