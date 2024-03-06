Tesco Finest Chicken Panang with Jasmine Rice 400g

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each pack
Energy
2603kJ
619kcal
31%of the reference intake
Fat
20.9g

medium

30%of the reference intake
Saturates
15.1g

high

76%of the reference intake
Sugars
10.5g

low

12%of the reference intake
Salt
2.30g

high

38%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 717kJ / 171kcal

Cooked marinated chicken breast pieces in a coconut and lime leaf curry sauce with cooked coconut jasmine rice.
Our chefs ensure we create only the finest panang curry with a mild Thai style curry flavour. The delicate spices in this dish are balanced with a rich coconut cream and tender chicken breast pieces. Served with our fragrant lime leaf coconut jasmine rice and garnished with fresh coriander.A mild, creamy coconut and lemongrass curry with marinated chicken, fragrant coconut jasmine rice and a fresh coriander garnish.
Pack size: 400G

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

400g e

