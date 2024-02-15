We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

New
The Deacon, Blended Malt Scotch Whisky 700ml

5(10)
£38.00

£38.00/each

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

The Deacon Blended Scotch Whisky 700ml
The Deacon is a masterful blend of both smoky Speyside and peaty Islay malt whiskies, making for a complex, rich, and smoky dram..In our blend, the single malts from Islay have a characteristic peaty smoke flavour, while the single malts from the mainland have a bonfire-like smoke character.A nose of charred orange, sweet malty biscuits and woodsmoke gives way to juicy orange on the palate along with delicate spice, and tangy peat.The finish is both sweet and smoky, long and smooth.
The Deacon is the most unconventional Scotch you'll ever experience. A one-of-a-kind blend that defies traditional Scotch conventions, featuring a bold and complex flavour profile and unique design sure to awaken your senses. A smooth and rich blended whisky that is perfect for those who like to push beyond the horizon.
Pack size: 700ML

Alcohol Type

Liqueur

Country

Scotland

Net Contents

700ml

