Tesco 4 Char Sui Pork Loin Steaks 600g

Tesco 4 Char Sui Pork Loin Steaks 600g

£5.00

£8.33/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

One pork steak (113g**)
Energy
932kJ
222kcal
11%of the reference intake
Fat
8.9g

medium

13%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.2g

medium

16%of the reference intake
Sugars
5.1g

low

6%of the reference intake
Salt
1.24g

medium

21%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 825kJ / 196kcal

Boneless pork loin steaks with added water and a sachet of spiced, sweet soya glaze.
From Trusted Farms With a sweet and sticky aromatic Char Siu glaze to finish
Pack size: 600G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork Loin (82%), Char Siu Glaze (8%) [Water, Sugar, Soya Bean, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Red Wine Vinegar, Salt, Cornflour, Red Chilli Purée, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Concentrated Plum Juice, Spirit Vinegar, Star Anise, Cinnamon, Fennel Seed, Black Pepper, Clove], Water, Sugar, Maltodextrin, Cornflour, Brown Sugar, Salt, Glucose Syrup, Ginger, Yeast Extract Powder, Chilli, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Carbonate), Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum), Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract), Tapioca Starch, Spirit Vinegar, Star Anise, Flavouring, Cinnamon, Fennel, Black Pepper, Cumin, Clove, Garlic, Oregano.

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Produce of

Made using British pork.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

600g e

