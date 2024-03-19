Magnum Mini Classic Ice Cream Sticks 6x55ml

Vanilla ice cream coated with milk chocolate (33%).

Discover Magnum Mini Classic Ice Cream Sticks and enjoy a mini take on the original classic, made with velvety smooth vanilla ice cream. This indulgent frozen dessert is coated in creamy milk chocolate made with the highest-quality, 100% sustainable cocoa beans certified by the Rainforest Alliance, a winning combination for pleasure seekers and ice cream experts. Excellence is achieved when every detail matters. That’s why we select the most exclusive ingredients and expert hands to create every one of our products with passion and precision. We work closely with the Rainforest Alliance to make sure our products are made with responsibly sourced ingredients. Our cocoa beans have a long way to go before they become Magnum chocolate. It’s about quality and sustainability throughout every step of the journey. You can find out more about Magnum’s sustainability initiatives by scanning our on-pack QR code. Since 1989, pleasure seekers around the world have been discovering Magnum ice cream. Magnum boasts a wide range of frozen desserts, from the delicious Magnum White Chocolate and Almond to the luxurious Magnum Double Raspberry and Double Gold Caramel Billionaire ice creams. Have you tried the other Magnum ranges? Indulge in a moment of pleasure with a Magnum Mint ice cream stick. Looking for the perfect night-in companion? Treat yourself to a decadent Magnum ice cream tub. Finally, our velvety Magnum Vegan ice creams are the perfect indulgent vegan treat. Which ice cream will you indulge in? Explore more Magnum frozen treats, free yourself and be #TrueToPleasure.

Magnum Mini Classic Ice Cream Sticks – velvety smooth vanilla ice cream wrapped in a cracking Magnum chocolate coating – a miniature version of a timeless classic These mini vanilla ice creams are coated with creamy Magnum milk chocolate for a superior chocolate taste and texture An indulgent sweet treat for pure pleasure seekers, striking the perfect balance between chocolate and ice cream in a mini size – for indulgence any time The chocolate used in this ice cream is made with the highest-quality, 100% sustainable cocoa beans certified by the Rainforest Alliance to satisfy every chocolate lover These ice cream sticks are gluten free and flavoured with vanilla; may contain almond and pistachio Pack contains 6 Magnum Mini Classic ice creams to be stored at -18°C – the perfect way to share the pleasure, any time

Pack size: 330ML

Ingredients

Reconstituted skimmed MILK, sugar, water, cocoa butter¹, cocoa mass¹, coconut fat, glucose syrup, whole MILK powder, glucose-fructose syrup, whey solids (MILK), butter oil (MILK), emulsifiers (E471, lecithins), stabilisers (guar gum, locust bean gum, tara gum, carrageenan), exhausted vanilla bean pieces, natural vanilla flavouring¹ (with MILK), natural vanilla flavouring, colour (carotenes). May contain almond and pistachio. Gluten free. ¹Rainforest Alliance Certified

Allergy Information

May Contain: Almonds, Nuts, Pistachio Nuts Contains: Milk

Produce of

United Kingdom

Net Contents

330 ℮