Tesco Houmous Selection 180g
£1.60
£0.89/100g
Guideline Daily Amounts
- Energy
- 132kcal
-
- 548kJ
- 7%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 1.8g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 8.8g
- 13%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.9g
- 5%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.47g
- 8%of the reference intake
low
medium
low
medium
Allergy Information
Number of uses
Net Contents
- Energy
- 542kJ
-
- 130kcal
- 7%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 8.0g
- 11%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.9g
- 5%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 2.9g
- 3%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.47g
- 8%of the reference intake
medium
low
low
medium
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Chickpeas (54%)[Water, Chickpeas], Water, Tahini Sesame Seed Paste, Sweet Chilli Sauce (9%)[Sugar, Red Chilli Purée, White Wine Vinegar, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Cornflour], Rapeseed Oil, Garlic, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Salt.
Allergy Information
Storage
Number of uses
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Sweet chilli houmous pot (60g)
|Energy
|903kJ / 217kcal
|542kJ / 130kcal
|Fat
|13.4g
|8.0g
|Saturates
|1.5g
|0.9g
|Carbohydrate
|16.0g
|9.6g
|Sugars
|4.8g
|2.9g
|Fibre
|3.9g
|2.4g
|Protein
|6.1g
|3.7g
|Salt
|0.79g
|0.47g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
- Energy
- 572kJ
-
- 138kcal
- 7%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 9.9g
- 14%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.9g
- 5%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.3g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.52g
- 9%of the reference intake
medium
medium
low
medium
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Chickpeas (58%) [Water, Chickpeas], Water, Rapeseed Oil, Tahini Sesame Seed Paste, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Garlic, Salt.
Allergy Information
Storage
Number of uses
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Classic houmous pot (60g)
|Energy
|954kJ / 230kcal
|572kJ / 138kcal
|Fat
|16.6g
|9.9g
|Saturates
|1.6g
|0.9g
|Carbohydrate
|11.9g
|7.2g
|Sugars
|0.6g
|0.3g
|Fibre
|4.3g
|2.6g
|Protein
|6.1g
|3.7g
|Salt
|0.87g
|0.52g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
- Energy
- 531kJ
-
- 128kcal
- 6%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 8.6g
- 12%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.8g
- 4%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 2.2g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.42g
- 7%of the reference intake
medium
low
low
medium
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Chickpeas (48%) [Water, Chickpeas], Caramelised Onion (22%) [Onion, White Wine Vinegar, Muscovado Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée], Water, Rapeseed Oil, Tahini Sesame Seed Paste, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Salt, Garlic.
Allergy Information
Storage
Number of uses
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Caramelised onion houmous pot (60g)
|Energy
|885kJ / 213kcal
|531kJ / 128kcal
|Fat
|14.3g
|8.6g
|Saturates
|1.4g
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|13.5g
|8.1g
|Sugars
|3.7g
|2.2g
|Fibre
|4.6g
|2.8g
|Protein
|5.2g
|3.1g
|Salt
|0.70g
|0.42g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/3 of a pack (60g)
|Energy
|914kJ / 220kcal
|548kJ / 132kcal
|Fat
|14.7g
|8.8g
|Saturates
|1.5g
|0.9g
|Carbohydrate
|13.8g
|8.3g
|Sugars
|3.0g
|1.8g
|Fibre
|4.3g
|2.6g
|Protein
|5.8g
|3.5g
|Salt
|0.79g
|0.47g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Return to
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2024
No reviews yet
Help other customers like you
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.Write a Review