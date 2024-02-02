We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

New
itsu 8 gyoza dumplings chicken & spring onion 150g

£4.00

£26.67/kg

Steamed Asian style wheat parcels filled with chicken & vegetables
Go go gyozaGyoza, originally Chinese, join ravioli, samosas, pierogi, spring rolls, bao and even sausage rolls as world famous "Pockets of flavour".Mix and match our brilliant broth, restaurant'ramen and gyoza dumplings to build your perfect noodle bowl.
Cooks in 35 secondsSource of proteinLow in saturated fat
Pack size: 150G
Source of proteinLow in saturated fat

Ingredients

Gyoza Filling (Chicken [Thigh & Skin] (37%), Cabbage, White Onion, Spring Onion (5%), Soy Sauce [Water, Soya Beans, Wheat, Salt], Ginger, Yeast Extract, Garlic, Chicken Stock [Water, Chicken, Salt], Sesame Oil, Soya Protein, Sugar, Salt, Water, Black Pepper, Turmeric), Gyoza Skin (Wheat Flour, Water, Tapioca Starch, Wheat Gluten, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Turmeric)

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Net Contents

150g

Preparation and Usage

Enjoy them with a dipping sauce, in a stir fry, or in a delicious & warming bowl of noodles and broth.

