Famille Perrin Côtes du Rhône Red 750ml

Famille Perrin Cotes du Rhone Red 750ml

The Perrin family, owner of Château De Beaucastel, have been winemakers in the Rhône valley for five generations. Their wines illustrate a strong knowledge and a deep attachment to these terroirs of exception. Their excellent reputation was built over the years by producing wines that represent the authenticity of their terroir and a style which always combines concentration and elegance. "Côtes du Rhône par Excellence". Fruity and fleshy with beautiful tannins, its a great everyday wine. The Vintage 2021 is a vintage marked by freshness, which is similar to the vintages we had in the eighties and nineties. It is also what we call a "winegrower vintage", human intervention and the care given to the vines were decisive for the quality of the vintage. Marked by climatic vagaries, with an episode of frost in April and interrupted harvest because of rain, this year has indeed required constant investment from our teams in the vineyard. Their attention and their commitment have borne their fruit: this vintage is very promising with lots of freshness and great balance. Location This wine is a blend of Grenache (mainly from our Prébois vineyard in Orange), Syrah from further north (from our vineyard in Vinsobres) and Mourvèdre.. Terrior The vineyard of Prébois has clayey limestone soils covered with stones. In Vinsobres the terraces are rich in quartz and marl limestone. Vinification The harvest date is determined by checking the ripeness of the grapes with analysis and tasting the berries. As soon as they arrive at the winery, the grapes are sorted and destemmed. The fermentation takes place in temperature controlled stainless steel tanks between 150hl and 190hl. The extraction is done by pumping over and the frequency is determined by tasting. After racking and malolactic fermentation, the wines are transferred partly to oak barrels and partly to stainless steel vats where they will be aged for a year. Varietals Grenache 40%, Mourvèdre 40%, Syrah 20% Green Practices Organic Practicing

