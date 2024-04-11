Tesco Finest Strawberries & Cream Cake

Vanilla sponge filled and decorated with clotted cream flavour buttercream, pink buttercream, strawberry jam, white chocolate coated shortcake balls, and freeze-dried strawberry pieces.

Inspired by a British summer time favourite: Vanilla sponges filled with piped bulbs of clotted cream flavour buttercream and fruity strawberry jam. Hand decorated with bulbs of buttercream, strawberry jam, white chocolate shortcake balls and freeze dried strawberries. Fluffy vanilla sponge with fruity strawberry jam, and clotted cream flavour buttercream.

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Clotted Cream Flavour Buttercream (29%) [Sugar, Butter (Milk), Dried Glucose Syrup, Water, Flavouring], Pink Buttercream (19%) [Sugar, Butter (Milk), Tapioca Starch, Water, Dried Glucose Syrup, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Beetroot Concentrate, Carrot Concentrate, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Strawberry Jam (5%) [Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Strawberry Purée, Sugar, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Flavouring], White Chocolate (2%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Dried Skimmed Milk, Flavouring, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)], Humectant (Glycerol), Water, Freeze-Dried Strawberry Pieces, Glucose Syrup, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Hydrogen Carbonate), Dried Skimmed Milk, Maize Starch, Dried Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Emulsifier (Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Salt, Wheat Gluten, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Glazing Agent (Acacia Gum), Flavouring, Honey.

Allergy Information

May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

16 Servings

Preparation and Usage