We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersGreat Value EventDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
Tesco Finest Strawberries & Cream Cake

Tesco Finest Strawberries & Cream Cake

No ratings yet
Write a review

£16.00

£16.00/each

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/16 of a cake
Energy
1256kJ
300kcal
15%of the reference intake
Fat
14.4g

high

21%of the reference intake
Saturates
7.7g

high

39%of the reference intake
Sugars
27.9g

high

31%of the reference intake
Salt
0.22g

medium

4%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1820kJ / 435kcal

Vanilla sponge filled and decorated with clotted cream flavour buttercream, pink buttercream, strawberry jam, white chocolate coated shortcake balls, and freeze-dried strawberry pieces.
Inspired by a British summer time favourite: Vanilla sponges filled with piped bulbs of clotted cream flavour buttercream and fruity strawberry jam. Hand decorated with bulbs of buttercream, strawberry jam, white chocolate shortcake balls and freeze dried strawberries.Fluffy vanilla sponge with fruity strawberry jam, and clotted cream flavour buttercream.

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Clotted Cream Flavour Buttercream (29%) [Sugar, Butter (Milk), Dried Glucose Syrup, Water, Flavouring], Pink Buttercream (19%) [Sugar, Butter (Milk), Tapioca Starch, Water, Dried Glucose Syrup, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Beetroot Concentrate, Carrot Concentrate, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Strawberry Jam (5%) [Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Strawberry Purée, Sugar, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Flavouring], White Chocolate (2%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Dried Skimmed Milk, Flavouring, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)], Humectant (Glycerol), Water, Freeze-Dried Strawberry Pieces, Glucose Syrup, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Hydrogen Carbonate), Dried Skimmed Milk, Maize Starch, Dried Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Emulsifier (Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Salt, Wheat Gluten, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Glazing Agent (Acacia Gum), Flavouring, Honey.

Allergy Information

May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

16 Servings

Preparation and Usage

<figure class="table"><table><tbody><tr><td>Remove outer packaging and plastic collar. Place cake still on its board on a flat surface. Hold the cake and with a long clean serrated sharp knife, cut the cake into slices using a sawing action. It is important to keep the knife clean between cuts. </td></tr></tbody></table></figure>

View all Large Sharing Cakes

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here