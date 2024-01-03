BLUEY DENTAL SET

It's tooth time you little grub! Join Bluey and Bingo in making sure your pearly whites are clean, fresh & sparkling with the help of this dental kit.

FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible sources

Preparation and Usage

Directions for use: Apply desired amount of toothpaste onto the bristles of the toothbrush & turn over the sand timer to begin cleaning your teeth! Make sure you don't stop cleaning until the sand stops falling in the timer, to ensure you thoroughly clean those pearly whites and your breath is nice and fresh! Once your time is up store your toothbrush in the cup holder ready for next time! Please retain for future reference.

Lower age limit

36 Months