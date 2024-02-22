English Cheesecake Company 6 Chocolate & Caramel Cheesecake Bites 210g

6 Chocolate & Caramel Cheesecake Bites. Masters of all things cheesecake to see the full range visit englishcheesecake.com Find us in the chilled aisle





Enjoy Frozen or Chilled A perfect pairing! With a layer of caramel and topped with butterscotch bits on our crunchy biscuit base Suitable for vegetarians

Pack size: 210G

Ingredients

Biscuit Base (30%) [Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Thiamin, Niacin), Vegetable Oils (SG RSPO Palm, Rapeseed), Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup, Raising Agents; E500ii, E503ii, Salt], Caramel Sauce (18%) [Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Whole Milk Powder, Water, Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Preservative; Potassium Sorbate], Double Cream (Milk), Reduced Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (14%) [Skimmed Milk, Cream (Milk), Salt, Tapioca Starch, Thickener (Xanthan Gum, Locust Bean Gum), Bacterial Starter Culture], Sugar, Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (5%), Butterscotch Pieces (3%) [Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Brown Sugar (Sugar, Cane Molasses), Non-Hydrogenated Vegetable Fat SG (Shea Oil, Palm Oil, Emulsifier; E322), Butter (Milk) Water, Palm Oil SG, Sweetened Condensed Milk (Milk, Sugar), Vegetable Oil SG, Salt, Emulsifier; E322 (Soya), Icing Sugar (Sugar, Anti-Caking Agent; E341), Natural Flavouring], Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Dark Chocolate [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier; Soya Lecithin], Milk, Starch, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Glucose Syrup, Rapeseed Oil, Natural Malt Flavour Powder (Barley), Butter (Milk), Icing Sugar, Tapioca Starch, Modified Starch (Maize), Sea Salt, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)

Allergy Information

May contain traces of Eggs and Nuts. For allergens including Cereals containing Gluten see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

6 x 35g ℮ Chocolate & Caramel Cheesecake Bites

