New
English Cheesecake Company 6 Chocolate & Caramel Cheesecake Bites 210g

English Cheesecake Company 6 Chocolate & Caramel Cheesecake Bites 210g

£3.25

£1.55/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each 35g portion contains*
Energy
571kJ
136kcal
6.8%of the reference intake
Fat
7.5g

medium

10.7%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.4g

medium

17%of the reference intake
Sugars
10.1g

medium

11.2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.26g

low

4.3%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

6 Chocolate & Caramel Cheesecake Bites.Masters of all things cheesecake to see the full range visit englishcheesecake.comFind us in the chilled aisle
"Perfect size for satisfying my cheesecake cravings!""Move over ice cream - frozen cheesecake is the future!"
Enjoy Frozen or ChilledA perfect pairing!With a layer of caramel and topped with butterscotch bits on our crunchy biscuit baseSuitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 210G

Ingredients

Biscuit Base (30%) [Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Thiamin, Niacin), Vegetable Oils (SG RSPO Palm, Rapeseed), Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup, Raising Agents; E500ii, E503ii, Salt], Caramel Sauce (18%) [Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Whole Milk Powder, Water, Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Preservative; Potassium Sorbate], Double Cream (Milk), Reduced Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (14%) [Skimmed Milk, Cream (Milk), Salt, Tapioca Starch, Thickener (Xanthan Gum, Locust Bean Gum), Bacterial Starter Culture], Sugar, Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (5%), Butterscotch Pieces (3%) [Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Brown Sugar (Sugar, Cane Molasses), Non-Hydrogenated Vegetable Fat SG (Shea Oil, Palm Oil, Emulsifier; E322), Butter (Milk) Water, Palm Oil SG, Sweetened Condensed Milk (Milk, Sugar), Vegetable Oil SG, Salt, Emulsifier; E322 (Soya), Icing Sugar (Sugar, Anti-Caking Agent; E341), Natural Flavouring], Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Dark Chocolate [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier; Soya Lecithin], Milk, Starch, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Glucose Syrup, Rapeseed Oil, Natural Malt Flavour Powder (Barley), Butter (Milk), Icing Sugar, Tapioca Starch, Modified Starch (Maize), Sea Salt, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)

Allergy Information

May contain traces of Eggs and Nuts. For allergens including Cereals containing Gluten see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

6 x 35g ℮ Chocolate & Caramel Cheesecake Bites

Preparation and Usage

Cheesecake Now?Remove from freezer.Leave at room temperature for 10 mins.Enjoy frozen - just like ice-cream!Cheesecake Later?Remove from freezer.Leave at room temperature for 1hour.Enjoy chilled - just like cheesecake!Or any time in between - have it your way!

