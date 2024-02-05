Strings & Things, Meal Deal Cheestrings Twin Pack, 40g

Medium fat hard cheese.

Cheestrings is an unripened cheese. Calcium is needed for the normal growth and development of bones in children.

Rich in Calcium for Healthy Bones + High in Protien Suitable for Vegetarians

Pack size: 40G

Calcium is needed for the normal growth and development of bones in children

+ High in Protien

Ingredients

Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Lactic Acid), Paprika, Vitamin D, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B12

Allergy Information

Contains Milk.

Net Contents

20g ℮