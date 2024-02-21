Starbucks by Nespresso Single-Origin Sumatra Espresso Coffee Pods x10 55g

Starbucks Single Origin Sumatra Exprso x10 55g Committed to ethical coffee sourcing in partnership with conservation international Learn more: starbucks.com/sourcing

Contents: 10 capsules of roast and ground coffee for the Nespresso system. The Starbucks® Single-Origin Sumatra Like the lush Indonesian island of its origin, this spicy coffee stands alone. Full bodied with a smooth mouthfeel, lingering flavours of dried herbs and fresh earth, and almost no acidity. Coffee from Sumatra is the foundation of our most treasured blends, and something we've been honoured to share with you for decades.

The Starbucks® Roast Each coffee requires a slightly different roast to reach its peak of aroma, acidity, body and flavour. We classify our coffees in three roast profiles, so finding your favourite is easy. Dark Roast - Fuller-bodied and bold, these coffees feature robust flavours and the characteristic essence of an intense roast.

100% Arabica Intensity 10 Earthy & Herbal Notes Single-origin Sumatra Dark Roast

Pack size: 55G

55g ℮

