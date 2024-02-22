We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

New
Doritos Tortilla Chips Extra Flamin' Hot Crisps 163g

Doritos Tortilla Chips Extra Flamin' Hot Crisps 163g

£2.50

£1.53/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per 30g:
Energy
602kJ
144kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
6.7g

high

10%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.6g

medium

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.0g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.27g

medium

4%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2007 kJ

Extra Flamin' Hot Flavour Corn Chips
-Doritos EXTRA Flamin’ Hot Sharing Tortilla Chips 163g .-The bold crunch of Doritos is now EXTRA Flamin’ Hot .-Try these and others in the EXTRA Flamin’ Hot crisps range: Walkers Max and Wotsits Crunchy .-Suitable for vegetarians.
Doritos EXTRA Flamin’ Hot combines the irresistible crunch of Doritos crisps, with the deliciously intense spicy flavour of EXTRA Flamin’ Hot! Feel the Flavour.At Doritos we believe that no one should settle for boring snacks. When it comes to bold snacking experiences, we're where it's at. With a choice of intense flavours, full-on crunch and a range of sizes for every occasion, Doritos tortilla chips are the perfect snack for enjoying on-the-go or sharing with mates. Unleash the full Doritos experience with our range of crunchy tortilla chips and tasty dips. Bold crunch, bold flavours.
Suitable for Vegetarians
Pack size: 163G
Suitable for Vegetarians

Ingredients

Corn (Maize), Rapeseed Oil, Extra Flamin' Hot Seasoning [Sugar, Flavouring, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Dried Garlic, Salt, Potassium Chloride, Flavour Enhancer (Monosodium Glutamate), Dried Onion, Smoked Paprika Powder, Vegetable Concentrate, Jalapeno Pepper Powder, Spices, Herbs, Smoked Sunflower Oil, Smoked Maltodextrin, Colour (Paprika Extract)], Antioxidants (Rosemary Extract, Ascorbic Acid, Tocopherol Rich Extract, Citric Acid).

Allergy Information

May Contain: Milk, Wheat, Gluten, Barley, Soya

Number of uses

This pack contains 5-6 servings

Net Contents

163g ℮

Additives

Contains MSG (Glutamate)

