Doritos Tortilla Chips Extra Flamin' Hot Crisps 163g

Extra Flamin' Hot Flavour Corn Chips

-Doritos EXTRA Flamin’ Hot Sharing Tortilla Chips 163g . -The bold crunch of Doritos is now EXTRA Flamin’ Hot . -Try these and others in the EXTRA Flamin’ Hot crisps range: Walkers Max and Wotsits Crunchy . -Suitable for vegetarians.

Doritos EXTRA Flamin’ Hot combines the irresistible crunch of Doritos crisps, with the deliciously intense spicy flavour of EXTRA Flamin’ Hot! Feel the Flavour. At Doritos we believe that no one should settle for boring snacks. When it comes to bold snacking experiences, we're where it's at. With a choice of intense flavours, full-on crunch and a range of sizes for every occasion, Doritos tortilla chips are the perfect snack for enjoying on-the-go or sharing with mates. Unleash the full Doritos experience with our range of crunchy tortilla chips and tasty dips. Bold crunch, bold flavours.

Suitable for Vegetarians

Pack size: 163G

Ingredients

Corn (Maize), Rapeseed Oil, Extra Flamin' Hot Seasoning [Sugar, Flavouring, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Dried Garlic, Salt, Potassium Chloride, Flavour Enhancer (Monosodium Glutamate), Dried Onion, Smoked Paprika Powder, Vegetable Concentrate, Jalapeno Pepper Powder, Spices, Herbs, Smoked Sunflower Oil, Smoked Maltodextrin, Colour (Paprika Extract)], Antioxidants (Rosemary Extract, Ascorbic Acid, Tocopherol Rich Extract, Citric Acid).

Allergy Information

May Contain: Milk, Wheat, Gluten, Barley, Soya

Number of uses

This pack contains 5-6 servings

Net Contents

163g ℮

Additives