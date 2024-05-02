Oreo Ice Cream Sticks 4x90ml

Vanilla flavour ice cream with crushed chocolate flavour cookie pieces with a vanilla flavour filling, coated in crushed chocolate flavour cookies with a vanilla flavour filling (34%).

Oreo is a trademark of the Mondelez International group used under license to Froneri International Ltd.

Pack size: 360ML

Ingredients

Reconstituted Skimmed Milk, Chocolate Flavour Cookie Pieces with a Vanilla Flavour Filling (25%) (Wheat Flour, Sugar, Palm Oil, Raspeseed Oil, Fat reduced Cocoa Powder, Wheat Starch, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, raising agents (Ammonium, Potassium and Sodium Carbonates), Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Hydroxide), Flavouring), Coconut Oil, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Vegetable Oils in varying proportions (Rapeseed, Sunflower), Dried Whey (from Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk, Emulsifiers (E471, E322, E476), Stabilisers (E410, E412), Flavouring

Allergy Information

May contain Peanuts, Nuts and Egg.

Number of uses

Contains 4 portions

Net Contents

360ml ℮