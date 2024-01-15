We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersMother's DayDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
Cadbury Caramilk Golden Caramel Chocolate Bar 360g

Cadbury Caramilk Golden Caramel Chocolate Bar 360g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£4.00

£1.11/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each 30 g (5 chunks) contains
Energy
678kJ
162kcal
8%of the reference intake
Fat
9.1g

-

13%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.5g

-

27%of the reference intake
Sugars
19g

-

21%of the reference intake
Salt
0.09g

-

2%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2261 kJ

White chocolate with caramelised milk powder (7%).Be treatwise.net100% Sustainably sourced cocoaPartnering with Fairtrade FoundationTo improve the lives of cocoa farmers & our environmentBy eating Cadbury, you've helped support cocoa farmers in GhanaCocoa life aims to make lives better. The education and entrepreneurship training we provide makes for empowered farmers and thriving local communities WWW.COCOALIFE.ORG
Suitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 360G

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Caramelised Milk Powder [Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Powder (from Milk), Sugar, Butter, Natural Flavouring], Whey Powder (from Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)

Allergy Information

May contain Nuts, Wheat.

Number of uses

12 portions per bar

Net Contents

360g ℮

View all Chocolates & Treats

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here