Tesco Lemon Meringue Sundae 125g

Tesco Lemon Meringue Sundae 125g

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each pot
Energy
1103kJ
264kcal
13%of the reference intake
Fat
13.0g

medium

19%of the reference intake
Saturates
8.3g

high

42%of the reference intake
Sugars
26.0g

medium

29%of the reference intake
Salt
0.14g

low

2%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 883kJ / 211kcal

Layers of lemon and vanilla mousses and lemon sauce with sponge and meringue pieces.
Hand finished with mini meringue drops
Pack size: 125G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Whole Milk, Sugar, Whipping Cream (Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Cornflour, Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Palm Oil, Beef Gelatine, Emulsifiers (Lactic Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Lecithins), Pasteurised Dried Egg, Butter (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Shea Fat, Vanilla Extract, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Wheat Starch, Dried Egg White, Flavourings, Colour (Lutein), Milk Sugar.

Allergy Information

May contain peanuts and nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

125g e

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

