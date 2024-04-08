We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

New
Tesco Finest BBQ Bourbon Extra Mature Cheddar 4 Thick Burger Melts 160g

Tesco Finest BBQ Bourbon Extra Mature Cheddar 4 Thick Burger Melts 160g

£2.50

£15.62/kg

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

One slice
Energy
661kJ
159kcal
8%of the reference intake
Fat
11.8g

high

17%of the reference intake
Saturates
7.8g

high

39%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.3g

medium

3%of the reference intake
Salt
0.67g

high

11%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1654kJ / 398kcal

Extra mature Cheddar cheese with barbecue seasoning, barbecue sauce, Bourbon and dried red peppers.
WITH MILK FROM WEST COUNTRY RICH & SWEET * British cheddar blended with Bourbon, BBQ sauce, and red peppers for a smoky flavour. PRODUCED IN ENGLAND STRENGTH 4 STRONG
Pack size: 160G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Extra Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Bourbon (2.5%), Dried Red Pepper Granules (2%), Sugar, Tomato, Balsamic Vinegar [Wine Vinegar, Concentrated Grape Must], Spirit Vinegar, Soft Brown Sugar, Oak Smoked Sugar, Whey Powder (Milk), Tomato Powder, Garlic Powder, Ground Paprika, Smoked Paprika, Yeast Extract Powder, Tomato Paste, Flavourings, Onion Powder, Salt, Cornflour, Pimento Powder, Dried Parsley, Nutmeg, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Produce of

Made using British milk.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

160g e

Preparation and Usage

Add the cheese on top of pre-cooked burgers and place them under a pre-heated medium grill or on a barbecue for around 2-3 minutes or until the cheese has started to melt. 

