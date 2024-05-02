We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Crustless Spinach Edamame Kale Quiche 150G

Tesco Crustless Spinach Edamame Kale Quiche 150G

£1.80

£1.20/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each quiche
Energy
1221kJ
292kcal
15%of the reference intake
Fat
16.5g

medium

24%of the reference intake
Saturates
7.2g

high

36%of the reference intake
Sugars
4.2g

low

5%of the reference intake
Salt
0.62g

medium

10%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 814kJ / 195kcal

Spinach, edamame soya beans, peas and kale baked with eggs and double cream on a shortcrust pastry base.
Our crustless quiches are baked by our experts for a thin, crispy shortcrust pastry base. Ideal as an everyday quiche or party food.EXTRA MATURE CHEDDAR Vibrant green vegetables and mature Cheddar baked with a hint of mint.
Pack size: 150G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Semi Skimmed Milk, Pasteurised Egg, Extra Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (12%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Spinach (7%), Edamame Soya Beans (7%), Peas, Palm Oil, Cornflour, Kale (3.5%), Double Cream (Milk), Maize Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Lemon Zest, Mint, Parsley, Salt, Black Pepper, White Pepper, Nutmeg.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Not for EU

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

150g e

