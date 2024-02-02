Moo Free Rocky Road Easter Egg 85g

Alternative To Milk And White Chocolate Hollow Easter Egg With Biscuit Rice Balls (4%), Raisins (3%), Marshmallows (2.5%) And Cinder Toffee Pieces (2.5%). Cut them out and use as decorations, or give them to your friends as easter cards. We purchase cocoa from Rainforest Alliance Certified farms to support more sustainable farming. Find out more at ra.org

The easter road to the rockies One easter, pierre the hedgehog and georgie the giraffe discover a mystical road lined with pink and white marshmallows dotted all around. As they walked along the road, who should hop past but katy the kangaroo and her pal ralph the raccoon! they all follow the road together and it leads them to a magical land of delicious choccy easter eggs and super soft marshmallow treats.

Moo Free is an ethical family business whose team includes several amazing people with autism.

Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, Cocoa

Dairy Free Colour the Easter Eggs No Dairy No Gluten No Soya No Palm Oil Suitable for Vegans

Pack size: 85G

Sugar, Cocoa Butter*, Cocoa Mass*, Rice Syrup, Rice Starch, Rice Flour, Inulin, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin, Raisins, Water, Corn Flour, Carrageenan, Dextrose, Tapioca Starch, Maize Starch, Hydrolysed Rice Protein, Sodium Bicarbonate, Salt, Zein, Colour: Beetroot Red, Glucose Syrup, Natural Flavouring, *Rainforest Alliance Certified, Cocoa Content 36%

Dairy free, Gluten free, Soya free, Vegetarian & Vegan.

85g ℮