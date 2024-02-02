We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Moo Free Rocky Road Easter Egg 85g

Moo Free Rocky Road Easter Egg 85g

£4.50

£5.29/100g

This product is available for delivery or collection until 22/03/2024
Vegan
Vegetarian

Alternative To Milk And White Chocolate Hollow Easter Egg With Biscuit Rice Balls (4%), Raisins (3%), Marshmallows (2.5%) And Cinder Toffee Pieces (2.5%).Cut them out and use as decorations, or give them to your friends as easter cards.We purchase cocoa from Rainforest Alliance Certified farms to support more sustainable farming. Find out more at ra.org
The easter road to the rockiesOne easter, pierre the hedgehog and georgie the giraffe discover a mystical road lined with pink and white marshmallows dotted all around. As they walked along the road, who should hop past but katy the kangaroo and her pal ralph the raccoon! they all follow the road together and it leads them to a magical land of delicious choccy easter eggs and super soft marshmallow treats.
Moo Free is an ethical family business whose team includes several amazing people with autism.
Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, Cocoa
Dairy FreeColour the Easter EggsNo DairyNo GlutenNo SoyaNo Palm OilSuitable for Vegans
Pack size: 85G

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter*, Cocoa Mass*, Rice Syrup, Rice Starch, Rice Flour, Inulin, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin, Raisins, Water, Corn Flour, Carrageenan, Dextrose, Tapioca Starch, Maize Starch, Hydrolysed Rice Protein, Sodium Bicarbonate, Salt, Zein, Colour: Beetroot Red, Glucose Syrup, Natural Flavouring, *Rainforest Alliance Certified, Cocoa Content 36%

Allergy Information

Dairy free, Gluten free, Soya free, Vegetarian & Vegan.

Net Contents

85g ℮

