La Vie Plant-Based Smoked Bacon 120g

£3.50

£29.17/kg

£4 off £12 spend on selected plant based and vegetarian products. Coupon deducted after Clubcard Prices applied. Enter Coupon code GR4LFP at checkout (case sensitive). T&Cs apply. Valid on orders collected or delivered between 01/01/2024-21/01/2024
Vegan

Plant-Based Smoked SlicesOh la la!We make it in France.
A plant-based recipe naturally bringing to the table everything you love about bacon, apart from the pig. Better for you, better for the planet, and much better for our buddy, Mr Piggy.Naturally smoked with beechwood (no need to sneak out for a smoke break).
Packaged in a protected atmosphere.
100% Plant-BasedHigh in ProteinBetter for the PlanetGreat taste 2023GMO-free soyaFor Meat-Lovers and VegansSuitable for Vegans
Pack size: 120G
High in Protein

Ingredients

Rehydrated Soya Proteins 81%, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Natural Flavourings, Colourants: Anthocyanin, Lycopene, Acidity Corrector: Potassium Acetates

Allergy Information

Produced in a factory that handles Gluten, Eggs, Milk and Nuts.

Net Contents

120g

Additives

Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

