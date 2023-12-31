La Vie Plant-Based Smoked Bacon 120g

Plant-Based Smoked Slices Oh la la! We make it in France.

A plant-based recipe naturally bringing to the table everything you love about bacon, apart from the pig. Better for you, better for the planet, and much better for our buddy, Mr Piggy. Naturally smoked with beechwood (no need to sneak out for a smoke break).

Packaged in a protected atmosphere.

100% Plant-Based High in Protein Better for the Planet Great taste 2023 GMO-free soya For Meat-Lovers and Vegans Suitable for Vegans

Pack size: 120G

High in Protein

Ingredients

Rehydrated Soya Proteins 81%, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Natural Flavourings, Colourants: Anthocyanin, Lycopene, Acidity Corrector: Potassium Acetates

Allergy Information

Produced in a factory that handles Gluten, Eggs, Milk and Nuts.

Net Contents

120g

Additives