Better Nature Mediterranean Tempeh Pieces 180g

Better Nature Mediterranean Tempeh Pieces 180g

£2.75

£15.28/kg

Vegan

Better Nature Meditrn Tempeh Pieces 180g B Carbon ratingYour ImpactWhen you tuck into your tempeh, you're enjoying food that has a low carbon footprint (verified by My Emissions) and is made using sustainably-grown soya beans. And you're making a positive impact on people's lives as we're a Certified B Corp™ and we donate 1% of our sales to tackle malnutrition in Indonesia, the home of tempeh. Thank you for making a difference with your meals.Learn more: betternaturetempeh.co/your-impact
Tempeh is a delicious plant-based food made by naturally fermenting whole soybeans so they become even more nutritious and versatile. It's beans made better. Not another meat alternative, tempeh has been a staple in Indonesian cuisine for over 300 years.Packed with protein and high in fibre, you can make tempeh the heart of all your favourite meals, from curries and stir-fries to sandwiches and salads. At better nature, we think life's better with tempeh. Take a bite and we're sure you'll agree.High in Protein & FibreSource of Iron & Vitamin B2 - Help to maintain energy levelsHigh in Phosphorus - Good for your teeth & bones
V-Label International - Vegan - V-LABEL.COM
Beans made betterPlant Based100% Natural IngredientsHigh in ProteinHigh in Fibre1 of Your 5 a dayGluten Free
Pack size: 180G
Ingredients

Tempeh 90% (Soya Beans, Water, Tempeh Culture (Rice Flour, Inoculum)), Sunflower Oil, Water, Tomato Purée, Salt, Spices (Smoked Paprika, Paprika, Cumin, Pepper), Garlic Purée (Garlic, Water, Salt), Onion, Roasted Onion, Natural Flavourings, Yeast Extract, Herbs, Spirit Vinegar, Thickener: Guar Gum

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

180g

