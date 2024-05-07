Tesco Tandoori Style King Prawns 150g

Cooked and peeled king prawns (Litopenaeus vannamei) with a mango, chilli, ginger and coriander sauce.

Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability. Marinated in a sweet and spicy mango, ginger and coriander sauce

Pack size: 150G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: King Prawn (Crustacean) (81%), Water, Tomato Purée, Onion, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Concentrated Mango Juice, Mango Purée, Sugar, Maize Starch, Ginger Purée, Coriander, Garlic Purée, Red Chilli, Coriander Powder, Concentrated Lemon Juice, White Wine Vinegar, Cinnamon Powder, Black Pepper, Turmeric Powder, Cumin Powder, White Pepper, Muscovado Sugar.

Allergy Information

May contain fish and molluscs.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Not for EU

Made using prawns farmed in Vietnam.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

150g e