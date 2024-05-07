We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

New
Tesco Tandoori Style King Prawns 150g

Tesco Tandoori Style King Prawns 150g

£3.75

£2.50/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 of a pack
Energy
68kcal
285kJ
3%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.4g

low

2%of the reference intake
Fat
1.4g

low

2%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.3g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.86g

medium

14%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 380kJ / 90kcal

Cooked and peeled king prawns (Litopenaeus vannamei) with a mango, chilli, ginger and coriander sauce.
Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.Marinated in a sweet and spicy mango, ginger and coriander sauce
Pack size: 150G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: King Prawn (Crustacean) (81%), Water, Tomato Purée, Onion, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Concentrated Mango Juice, Mango Purée, Sugar, Maize Starch, Ginger Purée, Coriander, Garlic Purée, Red Chilli, Coriander Powder, Concentrated Lemon Juice, White Wine Vinegar, Cinnamon Powder, Black Pepper, Turmeric Powder, Cumin Powder, White Pepper, Muscovado Sugar.

Allergy Information

May contain fish and molluscs.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Not for EU
Made using prawns farmed in Vietnam.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

150g e

