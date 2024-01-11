Ta-Da Millionaires Caramel Topping 370g

Caramel Spread The joy of baking Baking memories together! Exciting recipes and baking ideas: www.tadahomebaking.com

Take your sweet treats to the next level with Ta-Da! Millionaire’s Caramel. A versatile caramel with a delectable rich caramel flavour. Ideal for filling and decorating cakes.

Whether it’s your first bake or your 100th, we’ve got the right ingredients for you. Less To-Do, More Ta-Da!

Ta-Da! is a registered trademark of Bakels Group.

Rich & indulgent Makes 1 8-inch 2-layer cake Spread onto shortbread Spread onto cakes Traditional ingredients Suitable for vegetarians

Pack size: 370G

Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Sweetened Condensed Milk (Milk, Sugar), Water, Unsalted Butter (Milk), Invert Sugar Syrup, Palm Oil, Salt, Emulsifiers (E322, E491), Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Net Contents

370g ℮