New
Ta-Da Millionaires Caramel Topping 370g

5(1)
£2.95

£0.80/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per 1/10th Pot (37g)
Energy
680kJ
162kcal
8%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1837kJ / 437kcal

Caramel SpreadThe joy of bakingBaking memories together!Exciting recipes and baking ideas: www.tadahomebaking.com
Take your sweet treats to the next level with Ta-Da! Millionaire’s Caramel. A versatile caramel with a delectable rich caramel flavour. Ideal for filling and decorating cakes.
Whether it’s your first bake or your 100th, we’ve got the right ingredients for you. Less To-Do, More Ta-Da!
Ta-Da! is a registered trademark of Bakels Group.
Rich & indulgentMakes 1 8-inch 2-layer cakeSpread onto shortbreadSpread onto cakesTraditional ingredientsSuitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 370G

Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Sweetened Condensed Milk (Milk, Sugar), Water, Unsalted Butter (Milk), Invert Sugar Syrup, Palm Oil, Salt, Emulsifiers (E322, E491), Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Net Contents

370g ℮

