New York Bakery Blueberry Limited Edition Bagels 5 pack

New York Bakery Blueberry Limited Edition Bagels 5 pack

£1.90

£0.38/each

Vegan
Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each bagel (approx. 85g) contains
Energy
991kJ
234kcal
12%of the reference intake
Fat
1.7g

low

2%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.3g

low

1%of the reference intake
Sugars
8.3g

medium

9%of the reference intake
Salt
0.44g

medium

7%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1166kJ

5 Blueberry Flavour Bagels with Freeze Dried Blueberry Pieces
Low in FatSoft & Chewy for an Authentic NY TasteFree from Artificial Colours & FlavoursSuitable for Vegans and Vegetarians
Low in Fat

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin), Water, Sugar, Yeast, Spirit Vinegar, Maize, Freeze Dried Blueberries (0.7%), Wheat Gluten, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Natural Flavouring, Preservative (Calcium Propionate), Sweet Potato Puree, Malted Barley Flour, Cultured Dextrose, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid)

Allergy Information

May contain traces of Sesame. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made in the UK Made with EU & non-EU wheat flour

Number of uses

1 serving = 1 bagel (85g)

Net Contents

5 x Bagel

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial Flavours

