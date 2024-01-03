DISNEY PRINCESS MERMAID NAIL POLISH SET 3X4ML Visit the Disney website at www.Disney.com

Feel fin-tastic with this ariel nail art set! With 3 fun mermaid inspired peelable nail polishes, magical pearl powder for added sparkle and mermaid scale nail wraps, there's no end to the mer-mazing looks you can create for you and your friends! Set includes 3 x 4ml peelable nail polishes, pearl powder, nail wraps, nail gems and a cute reusable bag to keep everything in!

Peelable nail polish!

Pack size: 12ML

Ingredients

Blue Nail Polish: Aqua, Polyurethane-II, Synthetic Fluorphlogopite, Silica, Stearalkonium Hectorite, Polyacrylic Acid, Phenoxyethanol, Styrene / Acrylates Copolymer, Sodium Carbonate, Tin Oxide, Propylene Glycol, Caprylyl Glycol, CI 77891, CI 42090, CI 77742, Purple Nail Polish: Aqua, Polyurethane-II, Polyethylene Terephthalate, Synthetic Fluorphlogopite, Silica, Stearalkonium Hectorite, Polymethyl Methacrylate, Polyacrylic Acid, Phenoxyethanol, Styrene / Acrylates Copolymer, Sodium Carbonate, Tin Oxide, Propylene Glycol, Caprylyl Glycol, CI 77891, CI 77742, Pink Nail Polish: Aqua, Polyurethane- II, Mica, Silica, Stearalkonium Hectorite, Polyacrylic Acid, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium Carbonate, Styrene / Acrylates Copolymer, Tin Oxide, Propylene Glycol, Caprylyl Glycol, CI 15850, CI 77891, Pearl Powder: Mica, Titanium Dioxide, Ethylhexyl Palmitate, Tridecyl Trimellitate, Dimethicone, Adhesive: Aqua, Sodium Styrene / Acrylates Copolymer, Propylene Glycol, Polyvinyl Alcohol, Polyacrylic Acid, Phenoxyethanol, Ethylhexylglycerin

Preparation and Usage

Nail Polish directions for use: Shake well before use. Paint nails and allow to dry between coats. Pearl powder directions for use: Apply a small amount of the shimmer to your nails for an added sparkle. Nail wraps directions for use: Peel from the sticker sheet and gently press it against the surface of the nail. Trim the excess with nail scissors and file any lose edges. Repeat on each finger. Nail gems directions for use: To apply gems peel off sheet carefully and apply to nails. Please retain for future reference.

Lower age limit

3 Years