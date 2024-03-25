We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Firepit Smoky BBQ Burnt Ends 340g

£4.50

£13.24/kg

1/2 of a pack
Energy
309kcal
1301kJ
15%of the reference intake
Sugars
11.5g

medium

13%of the reference intake
Fat
10.6g

medium

15%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.3g

medium

22%of the reference intake
Salt
0.83g

medium

14%of the reference intake
Typical values per 100g: Energy 971kJ / 231kcal

Slow cooked seasoned beef chuck with a sachet of smoky barbecue glaze.
Pack size: 340G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Beef Chuck (74%), Smoky Barbecue Glaze [Sugar, Water, Tomato Purée, Spirit Vinegar, Molasses, Corn Starch, Salt, Tapioca Starch, Colour (Plain Caramel), Smoked Water, Spices, Garlic Powder, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Oregano], Sugar, Spices, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Salt, Dextrose, Corn Starch, Dried Red Pepper, Rice Flour, Tomato Flakes, Dried Onion, Dried Green Pepper, Herbs, Colour (Paprika Extract).

Made using British and Irish beef.

2 Servings

340g e

Preparation and Usage


Remove all packaging and place sachet of glaze to one side.

