New
Silver Spoon Vanilla Icing Sugar 200g

£1.80

£9.00/kg

Vegetarian

Vanilla Flavour Icing SugarVisit baking mad.comFor recipe inspiration & baking tips
Try our other flavour... Chocolate fudge!
Just add: butter or waterMade with natural flavoursSuitable for Vegetarians
Pack size: 200G

Ingredients

Icing Sugar, Natural Flavouring, Anticaking Agent: Tricalcium Phosphate

Allergy Information

May contain traces of Egg. For allergen advice, including Cereals containing Gluten, please see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack contains 12 servings

Net Contents

200g ℮

Preparation and Usage

For Glacé IcingStep OneMix the 200g of vanilla icing sugar with 2 tbsp water.Step TwoMix well to form a spreadable smooth icing.Use to decorate cupcakes or a traybakeTop Tip: For runnier icing, add a few more drops of waterFor ButtercreamStep OneAdd 100g softened butter to a bowl and mix until light and fluffy.Step TwoAdd the 200g of vanilla icing sugar. To make it creamier add ½ tbsp of milk.Step ThreeMix by hand or with a food mixer for several minutes until smooth.Decorates 12 cupcakes or tops and fills a 20 cm cake!

