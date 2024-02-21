We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Polli Italian Salad Topper Borlotti Beans, Mushrooms and Olive in Oil 190g

Polli Italian Salad Topper Borlotti Beans, Mushrooms and Olive in Oil 190g

£2.35

£1.24/100g

Mixed "Borlotti" Beans, "Taggiasche" Olives and Mushrooms in Sunflower Oil with Extra Virgin Olive Oil 3,7%
On Italians Tables for 150 Years100% Plant BasedChilli rating - Spicy - 1Ideal for Tomatoes Salad
Pack size: 190G

Ingredients

Vegetables and Mushrooms in varying proportions 60.7% ("Borlotti" Beans, Pitted "Taggiasche" Olives, Cultivated Mushrooms), Sunflower Oil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil 3.7%, Salt, Wine Vinegar (contains Sulphites), Dried Parsley, Garlic (contains Sulphites), Acidity Regulators: Citric Acid, Lactic Acid, Chilli 0.1%, Sugar, Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid, Natural Flavouring of Mushroom

Allergy Information

May contain Celery, Fish and Mustard.

Net Contents

190g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Twist, pour & taste

Drained weight

120g

