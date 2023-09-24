Pizza Express Classic Chilli Cheese 428g

A pizza base topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella, Cheddar and Regato cheese with a sprinkle of chilli flakes, oregano and parsley. £10 off your first order on Uber Eats Offer valid at any of our restaurants when you spend £15 or more with the code: Pizza Express Join the club Download our app. Collect stamps. Earn rewards. Club members get free treats every time they dine, find out more about the Pizza Express club at pizzaexpress.com/club. Start your rewards journey today with this pack. Pizza Express club is not currently available in Republic of Ireland.

Creamy mozzarella, mature cheddar and regato cheese with chilli flakes, herbs & passata on our classic base

At Pizza Express, we believe that mealtimes should be one of life's highlights. It's why only the freshest and perfectly sourced ingredients will do. And why every dish is made with care - and flair. Because at Pizza Express, a pizza doesn't just mean dinnertime. It means showtime. Check out our full cook at home range. Pizza Express Dough Balls with Garlic Butter Pizza Express Margherita formaggi

Meal Deal Main for 2 Chilli rating - 1 Mozzarella & Chilli Suitable for vegetarians

Pack size: 428G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Tomato, Mozzarella Cheese (Milk) (10%), Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (7%), Tomato Purée, Regato Cheese (Milk) (1.5%), Rapeseed Oil, Semolina (Wheat), Salt, Sugar, Lemon Juice, Yeast, Chilli Flakes, Basil, Oregano, Parsley, Black Pepper

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Contains 2 servings

Net Contents

428g ℮