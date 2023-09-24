We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Pizza Express Classic Chilli Cheese 428g

Pizza Express Classic Chilli Cheese 428g

£6.50

£6.50/each

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per 1/2 Pizza
Energy
2269kJ
539kcal
27%of the reference intake
Fat
15.7g

medium

22%of the reference intake
Saturates
7.1g

high

36%of the reference intake
Sugars
4.9g

low

5%of the reference intake
Salt
1.68g

medium

28%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1157kJ

A pizza base topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella, Cheddar and Regato cheese with a sprinkle of chilli flakes, oregano and parsley.£10 off your first order on Uber EatsOffer valid at any of our restaurants when you spend £15 or more with the code: Pizza ExpressJoin the clubDownload our app.Collect stamps.Earn rewards.Club members get free treats every time they dine, find out more about the Pizza Express club at pizzaexpress.com/club. Start your rewards journey today with this pack. Pizza Express club is not currently available in Republic of Ireland.
Creamy mozzarella, mature cheddar and regato cheese with chilli flakes, herbs & passata on our classic base
At Pizza Express, we believe that mealtimes should be one of life's highlights. It's why only the freshest and perfectly sourced ingredients will do. And why every dish is made with care - and flair.Because at Pizza Express, a pizza doesn't just mean dinnertime. It means showtime.Check out our full cook at home range.Pizza Express Dough Balls with Garlic ButterPizza Express Margherita formaggi
Meal Deal Main for 2Chilli rating - 1Mozzarella & ChilliSuitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 428G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Tomato, Mozzarella Cheese (Milk) (10%), Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (7%), Tomato Purée, Regato Cheese (Milk) (1.5%), Rapeseed Oil, Semolina (Wheat), Salt, Sugar, Lemon Juice, Yeast, Chilli Flakes, Basil, Oregano, Parsley, Black Pepper

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Contains 2 servings

Net Contents

428g ℮

