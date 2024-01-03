We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

NIVEA Q10 ENERGY SKINCARE GIFT SET

NIVEA Q10 ENERGY SKINCARE GIFT SET

NIVEA Q10 ENERGY SKINCARE GIFT SET Our Nivea gift packaging is...100% plastic freeMade from FSC cardboard onlyPrinted using mineral oil free inkswww.nivea.co.uk/sustainability
This NIVEA Q10 Energy Skincare gift set will leave that someone special, with an instantly refreshed complexion and smooth skin feeling! The science of glowing skin, our NIVEA Q10 ENERGY day and night set supports your skin's own ability to improve its energy metabolism* by protecting it from skin damaging free radicals. With Vitamin C, Vitamin E and 100% skin identical Q10, the Q10 Energy formula improves the skin’s moisture lock-in, firms skin and strengthens the skin barrier. The skincare regime: Start your day with our NIVEA Q10 Energy Day Cream SPF15 50ml, to wake up your skin and provide intense moisture throughout the day. Follow this up at night with our NIVEA Q10 Instant Recharge Sheet Mask. The perfect treat for an energised look. Take 10 minutes to relax and let this sheet mask provide your skin with an extra dose of energy. Then follow this up at night with our NIVEA Q10 Energy Night Cream 50ml, to recharge your skin whilst you sleep, for more youthful looking skin in 2 weeks.*In Vitro
Individual products may vary visually from image shown.FSC - FSC™ Mix, Packaging, Supporting responsible forestry, FSC™ C001747, FSC www.fsc.orgⓇ=reg. tm. Beiersdorf AG Germany
24h healthy glow & moisture for more radiant skinReduces fine lines in 2 weeks and skin feels firmerAlleviates signs of tiredness, fatigue and dull skinSuitable for all skin typesDermatologically Approved

Nivea® Q10 Energy Healthy Glow Day Cream Spf 15: Aqua, Glycerin, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Alcohol Denat., Cetearyl Alcohol, Ethylhexyl Stearate, Glyceryl Stearate Citrate, Octocrylene, Methylpropanediol, Hydrogenated Coco-Glycerides, Phenylbenzimidazole Sulfonic Acid, Ubiquinone, Sodium Ascorbyl Phosphate, Tocopheryl Acetate, Creatine, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, 1-Methylhydantoin-2-Imide, 1, 2-Hexanediol, Carrageenan, Carbomer, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Trisodium EDTA, Sodium Hydroxide, Phenoxyethanol, Linalool, Limonene, Geraniol, Parfum, CI 16035, Nivea Q10 Energy Recharging Night Cream: Aqua, Glycerin, Cetearyl Alcohol, Ethylhexyl Cocoate, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Hydrogenated Coco-Glycerides, Butylene Glycol, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Glyceryl Stearate Citrate, Octyldodecanol, Ubiquinone, Sodium Ascorbyl Phosphate, Tocopheryl Acetate, Creatine, 1-Methylhydantoin-2-Imide, Ethylhexylglycerin, 1, 2-Hexanediol, Carbomer, Sodium Hydroxide, Phenoxyethanol, Linalool, Limonene, Geraniol, Parfum, CI 16035, Nivea Q10 Energy Instant Recharge Sheet Mask: Aqua, Glycerin, Pentylene Glycol, Ubiquinone, Sodium Ascorbyl Phosphate, Creatine, 1-Methylhydantoin-2-Imide, Xanthan Gum, PPG-26-Buteth-26, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate, Citric Acid, Sodium Hydroxide, Benzyl Alcohol, Linalool, Limonene, Parfum

