Tesco Finest Dinky Cheese and Ham Muffins 150g

Tesco Finest Dinky Cheese and Ham Muffins 150g

£3.50

£2.33/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

One muffin
Energy
64kcal
268kJ
3%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.6g

low

1%of the reference intake
Fat
3.9g

medium

6%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.4g

high

12%of the reference intake
Salt
0.23g

medium

4%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1074kJ / 257kcal

Smoked ham, mozzarella full fat soft cheese and extra mature Cheddar cheese muffins topped with a mature Cheddar cheese crumb.
Summer Edition British ham and mature Cheddar muffins topped with a crisp cheese crumb
Pack size: 150G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Single Cream (Milk), Pasteurised Egg, Whole Milk, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Beechwood Smoked Ham (12%) [Pork, Water, Salt, Dextrose, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (11%), Extra Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (10%), Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Cornflour, Onion, Salt, Mustard Seed, Spirit Vinegar, Black Pepper.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using British pork.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Net Contents

150g e

