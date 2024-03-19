We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Ben & Jerry's Sundae Marshmallow & S'more Ice Cream Tub 427ml

£5.65

£1.32/100ml

Chocolate ice cream with chocolate cookie dough (9%) & marshmallow swirls (7.5%), topped with creamy whipped ice cream, toasted caramel swirls (6.5%) and popping candy chocolatey chunks (3.5%).
Take a toasted marshmallow, a piece of chocolate and sandwich them between two cookies and voilà, you have created a s’more, a treat traditionally enjoyed while camping outdoors. But if you ask us, this ooey, gooey, crunchy delight is too delicious to be reserved for the campfire so we’re bringing you even more ways to enjoy this all-American dessert. Say hello to Ben & Jerry's Marshmallow & S’more sundae. Inspired by the campfire to enjoy on your couch, Marshmallow & S’more is fully loaded with more chunks & swirls than you could possibly squash between two cookies. This chocolate ice cream is jam packed with chocolate cookie dough chunks and gooey marshmallow swirls, and topped with a creamy whipped ice cream top, toasted marshmallow caramel swirls and popping candy chocolatey chunks. The only piece of equipment you need to enjoy it is a spoon!The cocoa and sugar in this ice cream frozen dessert is Fairtrade certified and the cocoa is open chain sourced. Caring Dairy farmers provided us with all the milk and cream in this ice cream tub and Ben & Jerry's only use free range eggs in our products. Our packaging is always responsibly sourced for our products.
Ben & Jerry's Marshmallow & S'more Sundae Ice Cream TubChocolate ice cream with chocolatey cookie dough and marshmallow swirls, topped with creamy whipped ice cream, toasted caramel swirls and popping candy chocolatey chunks ice cream frozen dessertBen & Jerry's operates on a mission that aims to create linked prosperity for everyone connected to our ice cream business: suppliers, employees, farmers, franchisees, customers and neighbours alikeThis frozen dessert is made with traceably sourced cocoa from via Tony's Open Chain. Includes Fairtrade certified cocoa, sugar, and vanilla.This Ben & Jerry's ice cream dessert is Kosher & Halal certifiedBen & Jerry’s uses responsibly sourced packaging for this ice cream dessert
Pack size: 427ML

Ingredients

Water, sugar, cream (MILK) (20%), condensed skimmed MILK, glucose syrup, WHEAT flour, cocoa powder (2%), coconut fat, fat-reduced cocoa powder (1.5%), soluble fibre (corn), EGG yolk, vegetable oils (fully refined soybean oil, sunflower), modified starch, EGG white, stabilisers (guar gum, locust bean gum, pectin, carrageenan), maltose, emulsifiers (lecithins (contain SOY)), salt, natural flavourings, acidity regulators (calcium carbonate, malic acid), vanilla extract, lemon juice concentrate, carbon dioxide, raising agent (sodium bicarbonate). May contain: almonds and hazelnuts.> Fairtrade cocoa, sugar, vanilla. Sugar and vanilla with mass balance. Total 54% excluding water and dairyF. ∆ cocoa sourced via Open Chain total: 78% FVisit info.fairtrade.net/sourcing

Allergy Information

May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, NutsContains: Cereals Containing Gluten, Eggs, Milk, Soya, Wheat

Produce of

Netherlands

Net Contents

427 ℮

