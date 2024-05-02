We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

New
Tesco Finest Italian Stracciatella Cheese 180g

£3.50

£19.44/kg

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per 30g
Energy
308kJ
74kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
6.8g

high

10%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.5g

high

23%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.4g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.15g

medium

3%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1026kJ / 248kcal

Fresh stretched curd cheese with cream.
Made in the South of Italy by a family owned producer using 100% Italian cow's milk, collected directly from the farmers. This luxurious cheese is deliciously fresh & creamy. Perfect served with vine ripened tomatoes, Extra Virgin Olive Oil and fresh warm bread for dipping.FRESH & CREAMY THE 'HEART' OF BURRATA. An indulgent soft cheese made from pulled mozzarella curds mixed with cream. To serve over salad, pizza or pasta. PRODUCED IN PUGLIA, ITALY
Pack size: 180G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cream (Milk) (60%), Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Preservative (Sorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Produced in Italy, using milk from Italy

Number of uses

6 Servings

Net Contents

180g e

