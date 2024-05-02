Tesco Finest Italian Stracciatella Cheese 180g

Fresh stretched curd cheese with cream.

Made in the South of Italy by a family owned producer using 100% Italian cow's milk, collected directly from the farmers. This luxurious cheese is deliciously fresh & creamy. Perfect served with vine ripened tomatoes, Extra Virgin Olive Oil and fresh warm bread for dipping. FRESH & CREAMY THE 'HEART' OF BURRATA. An indulgent soft cheese made from pulled mozzarella curds mixed with cream. To serve over salad, pizza or pasta. PRODUCED IN PUGLIA, ITALY

Pack size: 180G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cream (Milk) (60%), Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Preservative (Sorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Produced in Italy, using milk from Italy

Number of uses

6 Servings

Net Contents

180g e