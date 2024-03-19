Birds Eye Mini Fish Fingers 320g

Mini minced white Fish Fingers, lightly fried. When you buy 2 packs of mini fish fingerst†† ††To claim your free special edition Playmobil captain, simply purchase 2 promotional packs then go to www.birdseyeminicaptainoffer.co.uk by 30 June 2024, enter your name, email and address and upload your receipt(s). UK and ROI 18+. Claim between: 01.04.2024 and 30.06.2024. Internet access required. To claim: Purchase two promotional packs of birds eye mini fish fingers in store or online. Visit www.birdseyeminicaptainoffer.co.uk and enter your name, email address and postal address, and upload receipt(s). The toy: 7.5cm special edition Playmobil captain. Not suitable for children under 36 months. Max. 1 toy per household. See www.birdseyeminicaptainoffer.co.uk for full terms and promotion details. To find out more about our ingredients and where this fish comes from visit: www.birdseye.co.uk

MSC - Certified Sustainable Seafood, MSC™, MSC-C-50470, www.msc.org, Choose the blue fish Thank you for choosing fish that has met the MSC's global standard for sustainability. Together we can help protect fish stocks for the future. Find out more at www.msc.org 'Birds Eye' and 'the logo shape' are trademarks of nomad foods Europe limited

Made from 100% Fish Fillet

Pack size: 320G

Ingredients

Minced White Fish (63%), Breadcrumb Coating*, Rapeseed Oil, *Breadcrumb Coating (Flour (Wheat, Rice, Wholegrain Spelt Wheat, Wholegrain Wheat, Maize), Water, Starch (Potato, Wheat, Maize), Wheat Gluten, Salt, Spices, Yeast, Spice Extracts, Natural Flavourings, Garlic Powder, Dextrose, Sugar, Wheat Fibre

Allergy Information

For allergens see ingredients in capital letters.

Number of uses

This pack contains 3 portions.

Net Contents

320g ℮

Lower age limit

3 Years