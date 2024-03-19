We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersEaster lunchDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
Birds Eye Mini Fish Fingers 320g

Birds Eye Mini Fish Fingers 320g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£3.50

£10.94/kg

Online only offer - Any 4 for 3 Clubcard Price - Cheapest Product Free - Selected Frozen Products - Ends 08/04
MSC

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per 6 mini fish fingers oven baked provides:#,#Children's nutritional needs differ to those of adults consequently smaller portion sizes may be appropriate
Energy
720kJ
172kcal
9%of the reference intake
Fat
6.8g

medium

10%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.8g

low

4%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.7g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.56g

medium

9%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy As Sold 100g Provides:

Mini minced white Fish Fingers, lightly fried.When you buy 2 packs of mini fish fingerst††††To claim your free special edition Playmobil captain, simply purchase 2 promotional packs then go to www.birdseyeminicaptainoffer.co.uk by 30 June 2024, enter your name, email and address and upload your receipt(s).UK and ROI 18+. Claim between: 01.04.2024 and 30.06.2024. Internet access required. To claim: Purchase two promotional packs of birds eye mini fish fingers in store or online. Visit www.birdseyeminicaptainoffer.co.uk and enter your name, email address and postal address, and upload receipt(s). The toy: 7.5cm special edition Playmobil captain. Not suitable for children under 36 months. Max. 1 toy per household.See www.birdseyeminicaptainoffer.co.uk for full terms and promotion details.To find out more about our ingredients and where this fish comes from visit: www.birdseye.co.uk
MSC - Certified Sustainable Seafood, MSC™, MSC-C-50470, www.msc.org, Choose the blue fishThank you for choosing fish that has met the MSC's global standard for sustainability. Together we can help protect fish stocks for the future. Find out more at www.msc.org'Birds Eye' and 'the logo shape' are trademarks of nomad foods Europe limited
Made from 100% Fish Fillet
Pack size: 320G

Ingredients

Minced White Fish (63%), Breadcrumb Coating*, Rapeseed Oil, *Breadcrumb Coating (Flour (Wheat, Rice, Wholegrain Spelt Wheat, Wholegrain Wheat, Maize), Water, Starch (Potato, Wheat, Maize), Wheat Gluten, Salt, Spices, Yeast, Spice Extracts, Natural Flavourings, Garlic Powder, Dextrose, Sugar, Wheat Fibre

Allergy Information

For allergens see ingredients in capital letters.

Number of uses

This pack contains 3 portions.

Net Contents

320g ℮

Lower age limit

3 Years

View all Fish Fingers & Fish Cakes

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here