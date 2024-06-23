Pollen & Grace Mezze Houmous + Rainbow Veg Grain Bowl 275g

Mezze style salad with dukkah and harissa quinoa and chickpeas, houmous, roasted sweet potato, pickled red cabbage, zhoug dressing, fresh cucumber and rocket. *What are plant points? We've counted the abundance of fruit, veg, wholegrains, legumes, pulses and spices in our meals so you don't have to! Studies have shown eating 30 different plants a week can have a positive contribution to leading a healthy lifestyle. Enjoy as part of a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.

Hi, we're Pollen + Grace and we've been making feel-good food since 2015. We pack our meals full of delicious, natural ingredients that taste good and do good. Designed to make everyday life a little bit easier and a lot more delicious. If you loved this salad, you can find more from us in the ready meal fridges!

Pack size: 275G

Dukkah Quinoa and Chickpea Mix (45%) (Cooked Quinoa (Quinoa, Water), Chickpeas, Dukkah Spice Mix (Roasted Chickpeas, Nigella Seeds, Sea Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Sweet Paprika Powder, Cracked Black Pepper, Coriander, Fennel Seeds), Harissa Paste (Red Chilli Purée, Garlic, Coriander, Caraway, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)), Sea Salt), Houmous (20%) (Chickpeas, Rapeseed Oil, Lemon Juice, Tahini (Sesame Seeds), Garlic, Sea Salt), Roasted Sweet Potato (11%) (Sweet Potato, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Cayenne Pepper), Pickled Cabbage (11%) (Red Cabbage, Apple Cider Vinegar, Water), Zhoug Dressing (7%) (Water, Cider Vinegar, Rapeseed Oil, Coriander, Muscovado Sugar, Cornflour, Apple Juice from Concentrate, Parsley, Green Chilli, Salt, Garlic Purée, Ground Cumin), Cucumber (4%), Rocket

Made in a facility that handles Soya. For allergens please see ingredients in bold.

