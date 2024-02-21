We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Rowse Squeezy Manuka Honey 100+ MGO 240g

Rowse Squeezy Manuka Honey 100+ MGO 240g

£8.50

£3.54/100g

Rowse Manuka Honey 100+ MGO.Buzz over to our world of honey for details on our Hives for Lives program and to explore our yummy recipes.
Rowse Manuka Honey is guaranteed 100% pure and authentic Manuka honey from New Zealand. All our Manuka Honey is tested twice for its authenticity; at source in New Zealand and again on arrival in the UK.
About Rowse Honey:In 1938, our founder Tony Rowse started beekeeping in a small shed in Ewelme, Oxfordshire as a hobby and he loved it so much he formed the Rowse Honey company. Before long, Tony was sourcing honey from beekeepers all over the UK, then from all over the world. In the 1980s, we had grown so big we moved to Wallingford, Oxfordshire (close to Ewelme) and Tony handed over the reins to his son Richard. Years later, we are very proud to be the nation's favourite honey!
Honey may naturally crystallise
MonofloralGreat taste 2023Kosher - KLBD
Pack size: 240G

Net Contents

240g ℮

Lower age limit

12 Months

