We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersGreat Value EventDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
New
Tesco Firepit Honey Glazed Pork Belly Bites 350g

Tesco Firepit Honey Glazed Pork Belly Bites 350g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£4.50

£12.86/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 of a pack
Energy
1543kJ
370kcal
19%of the reference intake
Fat
24.1g

high

34%of the reference intake
Saturates
9.0g

high

45%of the reference intake
Sugars
13.1g

medium

15%of the reference intake
Salt
0.75g

medium

13%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1255kJ / 301kcal

Seasoned diced pork belly with a sachet of honey glaze.
Pack size: 350G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork Belly (77%), Honey Glaze [Water, Sugar, Honey, Cornflour, Chilli Flakes, Chilli Powder], Sugar, Salt, Paprika, Caramelised Sugar Powder, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Balsamic Vinegar Powder [Wine Vinegar, Grape Must Concentrate], Maize Starch, Flavouring, Honey Powder, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Diacetate), Rosemary, Yeast Extract, Parsley, Black Garlic Extract Powder, Garlic Extract.

Produce of

Not for EU
Made using British and EU pork.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

350g e

Preparation and Usage

Remove all packaging and place glaze sachet to one side.

View all Burgers, Meatballs & BBQ Meat

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here