Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Lemon Coke Soft Drink 2 Litre

Sparkling Low Calorie Lemon Flavour Soft Drink with Plant Extracts with Sweeteners.

The loved Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar Lemon is our sugar free cola, that looks and tastes like Coca‑Cola original taste, but without the sugar and with a lemon flavour. Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Lemon is the legendary flavoured sparkling soft drink, without sugar. Everything about Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Lemon is unique; from its iconic flavour to the famous bottle. This all-time classic is designed with a crisp and unique flavour. But it's not only about the great taste. Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Lemon is so much more.

Coca-Cola is the iconic sparkling soft drink, created in 1886 in Atlanta, Georgia, by Dr. John S. Pemberton. Coca-Cola was first offered as a fountain beverage at Jacob's Pharmacy by mixing Coca-Cola syrup with carbonated water, the fabled secret formula for Coca-Cola. Over the years, this truly legendary carbonated beverage gained a massive cult following. First created in 1886, Coca-Cola Original Taste is the legendary flavoured sparkling soft drink Everything about Coca-Cola is unique; from its iconic flavour to the famous bottle. This all-time classic is designed with a crisp and unique flavour. But it's not only about the great taste. Coca-Cola is so much more.

Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, with a lemon flavour Soft drink Great Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar taste with lemon flavour, zero sugar & zero calories Zero sugar Looks and tastes like Coca‑Cola original taste, but without the sugar and with a lemon flavour Zero calories Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Lemon, bringing happiness to fans No Calories Happiness, bottled Coke without suga Carbonated beverage Great taste Can of co Delicious and refreshing

Pack size: 2L

Zero sugar Zero calories

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Colour (E150d), Acid (Phosphoric Acid), Sweeteners (Aspartame, Acesulfame-K), Natural Flavourings, Caffeine Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrates)

Allergy Information

Free From: Barley, Celery, Cereals Containing Gluten, Crustaceans, Eggs, Fish, Lupin, Milk, Molluscs, Mustard, Nuts, Oats, Peanuts, Rye, Sesame, Soya, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites, Wheat

Number of uses

8 Servings

Net Contents

1 x 2l

Preparation and Usage

Serve ice cold for maximum enjoyment. Best served chilled.

Additives