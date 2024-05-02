We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Macarons 110g

£4.50

£4.09/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

One macaron
Energy
201kJ
48kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
2.1g

high

3%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.7g

high

4%of the reference intake
Sugars
5.7g

high

6%of the reference intake
Salt
0.01g

low

<1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1825kJ / 435kcal

Filled meringue confectionery made with almonds, with blood orange, lemon, passion fruit, raspberry and vanilla flavours.
Delicately crisp macarons in Blood Orange, Lemon, Passion Fruit, Raspberry & Vanilla flavours.
Pack size: 110G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Ground Almonds (15%), White Chocolate [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Emulsifier (Lecithins), Flavouring], Pasteurised Egg White, Lemon Jam (7%) [Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Water, Palm Fat, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, Safflower Concentrate, Lemon Concentrate], Raspberry Jam (7%) [Raspberry Purée, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Coconut Oil, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate), Flavourings], Reconstituted Egg White, Butter (Milk), Water, Glucose Syrup, Concentrated Blood Orange Juice, Maize Starch, Concentrated Passion Fruit Juice, Potato Starch, Flavourings, Colours (Beta-Carotene, Carmine), Bourbon Vanilla Extract, Citric Acid, Dried Concentrated Beetroot Juice, Red Pepper Juice Concentrate, Spent Bourbon Vanilla Powder, Orange Oil.

 

 

Allergy Information

May contain cereals containing gluten and peanuts and other nuts.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Not for EU

Number of uses

10 Servings

Net Contents

110g e

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

