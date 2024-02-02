We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Patak's Tikka Masala Curry Creations Sauce Kit 160g

£4.00

£25.00/kg

Vegetarian

Tikka Masala Curry Kit with Tikka Masala Sauce Powder Mix, Spice Paste and Marinade
Just Add Meat or Veg20 MinutesChilli rating - Medium - 23 Pots to Layer FlavourNo Artificial Flavours Colours PreservativesSuitable for Vegetarians
Pack size: 160G

Ingredients

Tikka Masala Sauce Powder Mix (50%) [Tomato Powder, Whey Protein Concentrate (Milk), Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Dried Onion, Salt, Anti-Caking Agents (Silicon Dioxide, Tricalcium Phosphate), Garlic Powder, Ginger], Tikka Masala Spice Paste (44%) [Water, Spices (Turmeric, Paprika, Cumin, Coriander, Spices), Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Maize Flour, Acid (Acetic Acid), Tamarind, Garlic Powder, Cumin Seed, Paprika Extract, Dried Fenugreek Leaf, Dried Coriander Leaf], Marinade (6%) [Spices (Spices, Cumin), Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Sugar, Anti-Caking Agents (Silicon Dioxide, Tricalcium Phosphate), Dried Coriander Leaf]

Allergy Information

May also contain Mustard, Peanuts and Nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in Bold

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

160g ℮

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial FlavoursFree From Artificial Preservatives

