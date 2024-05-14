Tesco Plant Chef 6 Cumberland Style Meat-Free Bangers 300g

Pea protein bangers with onion, mushrooms and herbs.

Be your own Plant Chef We transform crowd pleasing classics into 100% Plant Based dishes with big, bold flavours that pack a tasty punch. Succulent & Juicy Seasoned plant protein with mushrooms, onions and a peppery seasoning Made with Pea Protein

Pack size: 300G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Pea Protein (11%), Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Closed Cup Mushroom, Stabiliser (Methyl Cellulose), Rice Flour, Dried Potato, Shea Fat, Chickpea Flour, Bamboo Fibre, Yeast Extract, Coconut Oil, Parsley, Black Pepper, Flavourings, Sugar, Salt, Sea Salt, Cornflour, Thyme, Sage, Marjoram, Maltodextrin, Caramelised Sugar, Dextrose, Colour (Beetroot Red), Black Pepper Extract, Ferric Diphosphate, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Zinc Oxide, Vitamin B12.

Allergy Information

Prepared to a vegan recipe, not suitable for milk and egg allergy sufferers because these allergens are present in the environment

Legal information

Filled into plant-based casings.

Number of uses

3 Servings

Net Contents

300g e