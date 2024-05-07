Tesco All Day Breakfast Quiche 400g
Guideline Daily Amounts
- Energy
- 1015kJ
- 243kcal
- 12%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 13.5g
- 19%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 5.6g
- 28%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 4.1g
- 5%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.55g
- 9%of the reference intake
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Semi Skimmed Milk, Wheat Flour, Pasteurised Egg, Tomato Ketchup [Water, Sugar, Tomato Paste, Spirit Vinegar, Cornflour, Stabiliser (Pectin), Dextrose, White Pepper], Potato Rosti (10%) [Potato, Sunflower Oil], Palm Oil, Cooked Diced Pork Sausage (5%) [Pork, Wheat Flour, Potato Starch, Pork Fat, Rapeseed Oil, Pea Fibre, Dextrose, Salt, Water, Stabiliser (Pentasodium Triphosphate), Black Pepper, Chilli Powder, Coriander, Mace, Black Pepper Extract, Mace Extract, Nutmeg Extract, Ginger Extract, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate)], Beechwood Smoked Reformed Bacon With Added Water (5%) [Pork, Water, Dextrose, Salt, Stabilisers (Pentasodium Triphosphate, Sodium Polyphosphate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Extra Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Cornflour, Double Cream (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Maize Flour, Onion, Salt, Parsley, Black Pepper, White Pepper, Nutmeg.
Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.
Allergy Information
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a quiche (100g)
|Energy
|1015kJ / 243kcal
|1015kJ / 243kcal
|Fat
|13.5g
|13.5g
|Saturates
|5.6g
|5.6g
|Carbohydrate
|23.3g
|23.3g
|Sugars
|4.1g
|4.1g
|Fibre
|1.3g
|1.3g
|Protein
|6.4g
|6.4g
|Salt
|0.55g
|0.55g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
Oven
Oven from frozen
Microwave
