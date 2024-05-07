Tesco All Day Breakfast Quiche 400g

Pork sausage, beechwood smoked reformed bacon with added water and extra mature Cheddar cheese baked with eggs and double cream in a shortcrust pastry case with a potato and onion topping.

Extra Mature Cheddar With smoked bacon and sausage on a ketchup base, topped with potato and onion

Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Semi Skimmed Milk, Wheat Flour, Pasteurised Egg, Tomato Ketchup [Water, Sugar, Tomato Paste, Spirit Vinegar, Cornflour, Stabiliser (Pectin), Dextrose, White Pepper], Potato Rosti (10%) [Potato, Sunflower Oil], Palm Oil, Cooked Diced Pork Sausage (5%) [Pork, Wheat Flour, Potato Starch, Pork Fat, Rapeseed Oil, Pea Fibre, Dextrose, Salt, Water, Stabiliser (Pentasodium Triphosphate), Black Pepper, Chilli Powder, Coriander, Mace, Black Pepper Extract, Mace Extract, Nutmeg Extract, Ginger Extract, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate)], Beechwood Smoked Reformed Bacon With Added Water (5%) [Pork, Water, Dextrose, Salt, Stabilisers (Pentasodium Triphosphate, Sodium Polyphosphate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Extra Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Cornflour, Double Cream (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Maize Flour, Onion, Salt, Parsley, Black Pepper, White Pepper, Nutmeg. Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using British pork.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

400g e