New
Tesco All Day Breakfast Quiche 400g

Tesco All Day Breakfast Quiche 400g

1(1)
£2.50

£0.62/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/4 of a quiche
Energy
1015kJ
243kcal
12%of the reference intake
Fat
13.5g

medium

19%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.6g

high

28%of the reference intake
Sugars
4.1g

low

5%of the reference intake
Salt
0.55g

medium

9%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1015kJ / 243kcal

Pork sausage, beechwood smoked reformed bacon with added water and extra mature Cheddar cheese baked with eggs and double cream in a shortcrust pastry case with a potato and onion topping.
Extra Mature Cheddar With smoked bacon and sausage on a ketchup base, topped with potato and onion
Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Semi Skimmed Milk, Wheat Flour, Pasteurised Egg, Tomato Ketchup [Water, Sugar, Tomato Paste, Spirit Vinegar, Cornflour, Stabiliser (Pectin), Dextrose, White Pepper], Potato Rosti (10%) [Potato, Sunflower Oil], Palm Oil, Cooked Diced Pork Sausage (5%) [Pork, Wheat Flour, Potato Starch, Pork Fat, Rapeseed Oil, Pea Fibre, Dextrose, Salt, Water, Stabiliser (Pentasodium Triphosphate), Black Pepper, Chilli Powder, Coriander, Mace, Black Pepper Extract, Mace Extract, Nutmeg Extract, Ginger Extract, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate)], Beechwood Smoked Reformed Bacon With Added Water (5%) [Pork, Water, Dextrose, Salt, Stabilisers (Pentasodium Triphosphate, Sodium Polyphosphate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Extra Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Cornflour, Double Cream (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Maize Flour, Onion, Salt, Parsley, Black Pepper, White Pepper, Nutmeg.

 

Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using British pork.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

400g e

