New
Tesco Finest Dinky Cornish Pasties 180g

Tesco Finest Dinky Cornish Pasties 180g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£3.50

£1.94/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

One pasty
Energy
88kcal
370kJ
4%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.6g

low

1%of the reference intake
Fat
4.8g

medium

7%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.5g

high

13%of the reference intake
Salt
0.15g

medium

3%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1233kJ / 295kcal

Butter enriched puff pastry filled with a blend of potato, minced beef, swede and onion.
Summer Edition Butter enriched puff pastry filled with potato, British beef, swede and onion
Pack size: 180G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Potato (16%), Beef (15%), Palm Oil, Swede (7%), Butter (Milk), Onion (6%), Cornflour, Pasteurised Egg, Salt, Yeast Extract, Flavouring, Black Pepper, Onion Powder, Mustard Powder, Rapeseed Oil.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using British beef.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Net Contents

180g e

View all Sausage Rolls, Pasties & Slices

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here