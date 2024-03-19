Magnum Mini Euphoria White Chocolate & Pink Lemonade Ice Cream Sticks 6x55ml

Lemon ice-cream with raspberry sorbet core, coated with white chocolate (33%) and a blend of popping candy and fruit flavour sugar (4%).

Discover the world of Magnum Euphoria Mini Pink Lemonade Stick Ice Creams and spiral into a journey of unparalleled pleasure. Melt away into a multi-sensorial ice cream experience with creamy lemon ice cream wrapped around an intense core of raspberry sorbet. Bite into the cracking Magnum white chocolate and let your taste buds come alive with exciting bursts of raspberry crunch and popping candy. Melt into a mini moment of Magnum indulgence and go wherever your mood takes you. Pleasure is elevated to greater heights when you care about every detail. That’s why we select the most exclusive ingredients and expert hands to create every one of our creamy ice cream sticks with passion and precision. Magnum’s origins lie in Belgium, where our premium Belgian chocolate producer developed a unique chocolate coating with the signature crack to go with a smooth vanilla ice cream. Our cracking Magnum chocolate coating is made with the highest quality 100% sustainable cocoa beans certified by the Rainforest Alliance – a winning combination for pleasure seekers and chocolate connoisseurs. Since 1989, pleasure seekers around the world have been discovering Magnum ice cream. Boasting a wide range of flavours like Magnum Sunlover, Magnum Mini Double Chocolate & Double Caramel and even our Vegan ice cream range, there’s something to satisfy every taste bud. Which ice cream flavour will satisfy your indulgence? Explore more Magnum frozen treats, free yourself, and be #TrueToPleasure

Magnum Euphoria Mini Pink Lemonade Ice Cream Sticks; the perfect blend of cracking Magnum white chocolate, velvety smooth ice cream and zingy pops of raspberry crunch for wherever pleasure takes you Creamy lemon ice cream with a sweet and zingy raspberry sorbet core encased in cracking white chocolate and sprinkled throughout with delightful bursts of raspberry crunch and popping candy Magnum Euphoria's multi-sensorial ice cream experience will take you on a journey of pleasure – sink into a moment of Magnum indulgence and go wherever your mood takes you The chocolate used in this mini ice cream is made with the highest quality 100% sustainable cocoa beans certified by the Rainforest Alliance – guaranteed to satisfy every chocolate connoisseur Made with real raspberry and lemon juice encased in crackingly cool chocolate and the smoothest velvety-soft ice cream, these euphoric Magnum ice creams are specially crafted for intense pleasure Each pack contains 6 Magnum Euphoria Mini ice creams, to be stored at -18°C – the perfect way to share the pleasure, any time

Pack size: 330ML

Ingredients

Reconstituted skimmed MILK, sugar, cocoa butter¹, water, glucose syrup, skimmed MILK powder, raspberry puree (5%), lemon juice from concentrate (4%), coconut fat, butter fat (MILK), raspberry juice from concentrate (3%), whole MILK powder, fructose, whey solids (MILK), glucose-fructose syrup, emulsifiers (E471, lecithins), beetroot juice concentrate, stabilisers (guar gum, locust bean gum, tara gum, carrageenan), flavourings, colour (anthocyanins), acidity regulator (citric acid), pea protein, lactose (MILK), carbon dioxide (E290). May contain almonds, pistachio nuts and wheat.¹Rainforest Alliance Certified

Allergy Information

May Contain: Almonds, Pistachio Nuts, Wheat Contains: Milk

Produce of

Hungary

Net Contents

330 ℮