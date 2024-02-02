We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

New
Cadbury Wispa Bubbles of Joy Choc Mousse 4x45g

£2.00

£1.11/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per 45g pot
Energy
369kJ
88kcal
4%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Milk Chocolate Mousse.
Not suitable for vegetarians.Trademarks used under licence from Mondelez International Group.
The Tiniest BubblesThe Biggest Taste
Pack size: 180G

Ingredients

Water, Concentrated Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Cream, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Milk Chocolate (5%) (Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifier (E442), Flavourings), Inulin, Pork Gelatine, Modified Maize Starch, Emulsifier (E472b), Maltodextrin, Stabiliser (E412)

Allergy Information

May contain Nuts, Egg and Cereals containing Gluten.

Net Contents

4 x 45g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Retain card sleeve for product information

