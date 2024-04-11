We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

New
THIS Isn't Lamb Plant Based Kebabs 200g

THIS Isn't Lamb Plant Based Kebabs 200g

5(1)
£3.50

£17.50/kg

Vegan
Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

**Of an average adult's Reference Intake, two kebabs (100g) contain:
Energy
871kJ
209kcal
10%of the reference intake
Fat
15g

medium

21%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.8g

medium

24%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.6g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.92g

medium

15%of the reference intake
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100g

Plant-based lamb flavoured kebabs with pea protein, cumin and mint.
30% less saturated fat**30% less saturated fat compared with a standard lamb kebab of the same weight.
Certified B Corporation - (Also, we're really, really lovely to everyone and everything)
100% Plant-BasedHigh in ProteinSuitable for Vegetarians & Vegans
Pack size: 200G
High in Protein

Ingredients

Rehydrated Textured Pea Protein (47%), Water, Shea Oil, Natural Flavouring, Pea Protein Isolate (1%), Thickeners (Methylcellulose, Konjac, Xanthan Gum), Potato Starch, Pea Fibre, Spices, Salt, Garlic Powder, Olive Oil, Dextrin, Cumin (0.2%), Mint (0.2%), Onion Powder, Colour (Beetroot Red), Apple Extract, Cacao Extract, Dextrose, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite)

Allergy Information

May contain Cereals containing Gluten. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

One pack contains 2 portions

Net Contents

200g ℮

