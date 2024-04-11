THIS Isn't Lamb Plant Based Kebabs 200g

Plant-based lamb flavoured kebabs with pea protein, cumin and mint.

30% less saturated fat* *30% less saturated fat compared with a standard lamb kebab of the same weight.

Certified B Corporation - (Also, we're really, really lovely to everyone and everything)

100% Plant-Based High in Protein Suitable for Vegetarians & Vegans

Pack size: 200G

Ingredients

Rehydrated Textured Pea Protein (47%), Water, Shea Oil, Natural Flavouring, Pea Protein Isolate (1%), Thickeners (Methylcellulose, Konjac, Xanthan Gum), Potato Starch, Pea Fibre, Spices, Salt, Garlic Powder, Olive Oil, Dextrin, Cumin (0.2%), Mint (0.2%), Onion Powder, Colour (Beetroot Red), Apple Extract, Cacao Extract, Dextrose, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite)

Allergy Information

May contain Cereals containing Gluten. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

One pack contains 2 portions

Net Contents

200g ℮