We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersEaster lunchDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
New
Oreo Ice Cream Sandwich Minis 6x55ml

Oreo Ice Cream Sandwich Minis 6x55ml

3(1)
Write a review

£3.50

£1.06/100ml

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

34 g
Energy
425kJ
101kcal
5%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1250 kJ

Chocolate Flavoured Sandwich Cookies Filled with Vanilla Flavour Ice Cream with Crushed Chocolate Flavoured Cookie Pieces.
Oreo is a trademark of the Mondelez International group used under license.
With Oreo Cookie PiecesSuitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 330ML

Ingredients

Reconstituted Skimmed Milk, Chocolate Flavoured Sandwich Cookies (35%) (Wheat Flour, Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Palm Oil, Glucose Syrup, Salt, Raising Agent (Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate), Flavouring, Acidity Regulators (E524, E527)), Coconut Oil, Sugar, Crushed Chocolate Flavoured Cookie Pieces (5.5%) (Wheat Flour, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Glucose Fructose Syrup, Wheat Starch, Raising Agents (Ammonium, Potassium and Sodium Carbonates), Palm Oil, Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Acidity Regulator (Sodrum Hydroxide), Flavouring), Skimmed Milk Powder, Glucose Syrup, Whey Powder (from Milk), Emulsifier (E471), Salt, Stabilisers (E412, E410), Flavourings

Allergy Information

May contain Peanuts, Nuts, Egg, Other Cereals containing Gluten and Mustard

Number of uses

Pack contains 6 portions

Net Contents

6 x 330ml ℮

View all Ice Cream Sticks & Bars

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here