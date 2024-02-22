Robinsons Double Strength Orange & Pineapple No Added Sugar Squash 750ml

Concentrated Low Calorie Orange and Pineapple Soft Drink with Sweeteners.

Robinsons and the Robinsons Arch device are registered trade marks of Robinsons Soft Drinks Ltd.

By Appointment to HM The Queen Manufacturers of Fruit Juices and Soft Drinks, Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd, Hemel Hempstead

Real Fruit in Every Drop Contains Naturally Occurring Sugars Only 3 calories per glass No Added Sugar Vegetarian Society Approved - Vegan Suitable for vegetarians and vegans

Pack size: 750ML

No Added Sugar

Ingredients

Water, Orange Fruit from Concentrate (16%), Pineapple Juice from Concentrate (4%), Acid (Citric Acid), Natural Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Metabisulphite), Stabiliser (Cellulose Gum), Natural Colour (Carotenes)

Allergy Information

Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Number of uses

Bottle contains 30 servings

Net Contents

750ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Get up, get down, get loud, get lively, but whenever you do, make sure you "get thirsty" 9 Parts water + 1 part Robinsons Best Served Thirsty With real fruit goodness in every drop to add to your glass, water bottle or jug Shake well.

