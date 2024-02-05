Tesco Smokehouse Style Pulled Pork & BBQ Beans Sub
Guideline Daily Amounts
- Energy
- 1909kJ
- 454kcal
- 23%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 14.9g
- 21%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 4.0g
- 20%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 9.7g
- 11%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 1.44g
- 24%of the reference intake
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Hickory Style Pulled Pork (20%) [Pork Shoulder, Smoked Demerara Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Spices, Hickory Smoked Tomato Paste, Salt, Sugar, Black Pepper, Cornflour, Onion Powder, Mustard Powder, Garlic Powder], Water, Black Turtle Beans, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Durum Wheat Semolina, Borlotti Beans, Red Cheddar Cheese (with Colour: Beta Carotene) (Milk), Sweetcorn, Pasteurised Egg, Tomato Paste, Spirit Vinegar, Onion, Pepper, Cane Molasses, Salt, Cornflour, Yeast, Wheat Gluten, Dried Whole Milk, Dried Fermented Wheat Flour, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Spices, Palm Oil, Wheat Fibre, Oak Smoked Tomato Purée, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diacetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Calcium Salts of Fatty Acids), Chilli Purée, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum), Molasses, Potato Starch, Garlic Purée, Roasted Garlic Purée, Thyme, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Soya Bean, Onion Powder, Malt Vinegar (Barley), Chilli Flakes, Barley Malt Extract, Black Pepper, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Cumin Seeds, Colour (Paprika Extract), Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid), Wheat Starch.
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack
|Energy
|964kJ / 229kcal
|1909kJ / 454kcal
|Fat
|7.5g
|14.9g
|Saturates
|2.0g
|4.0g
|Carbohydrate
|29.0g
|57.4g
|Sugars
|4.9g
|9.7g
|Fibre
|2.0g
|3.9g
|Protein
|10.4g
|20.6g
|Salt
|0.73g
|1.44g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
