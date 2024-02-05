New
Tesco Smokehouse Style Pulled Pork & BBQ Beans Sub

Tesco Smokehouse Style Pulled Pork & BBQ Beans Sub

£3.00

£3.00/each

This product will be available for delivery or collection from 24/06/2024

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each pack
Energy
1909kJ
454kcal
23%of the reference intake
Fat
14.9g

medium

21%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.0g

medium

20%of the reference intake
Sugars
9.7g

low

11%of the reference intake
Salt
1.44g

medium

24%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 964kJ / 229kcal

Hickory style pulled pork, barbecue sauce, chipotle mayonnaise, black turtle beans, borlotti beans, red Cheddar cheese, sweetcorn, onion and pepper in a white sub roll.
Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Hickory Style Pulled Pork (20%) [Pork Shoulder, Smoked Demerara Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Spices, Hickory Smoked Tomato Paste, Salt, Sugar, Black Pepper, Cornflour, Onion Powder, Mustard Powder, Garlic Powder], Water, Black Turtle Beans, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Durum Wheat Semolina, Borlotti Beans, Red Cheddar Cheese (with Colour: Beta Carotene) (Milk), Sweetcorn, Pasteurised Egg, Tomato Paste, Spirit Vinegar, Onion, Pepper, Cane Molasses, Salt, Cornflour, Yeast, Wheat Gluten, Dried Whole Milk, Dried Fermented Wheat Flour, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Spices, Palm Oil, Wheat Fibre, Oak Smoked Tomato Purée, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diacetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Calcium Salts of Fatty Acids), Chilli Purée, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum), Molasses, Potato Starch, Garlic Purée, Roasted Garlic Purée, Thyme, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Soya Bean, Onion Powder, Malt Vinegar (Barley), Chilli Flakes, Barley Malt Extract, Black Pepper, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Cumin Seeds, Colour (Paprika Extract), Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid), Wheat Starch.

Allergy Information

May contain sesame seeds.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using British pork.

Number of uses

1 Servings

