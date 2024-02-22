Touch of Strawberry Sparkling Sugar Free Flavoured Water 4x330ml

Sparkling Spring Water Flavoured Drink with Sweeteners Discover our fruity sparkling drink – delicious strawberry flavoured water, with light bubbles for added refreshment: . Sugar free with only 2 calories per 330ml serving . Natural flavours . Convenient, recyclable can format . Made with British Spring Water Touch of Strawberry Sparkling is a refreshing blend of British spring water, with a delicious fruity strawberry flavour and light bubbles for added refreshment, brought to you by the experts at Volvic. Sugar Free, with just 2 calories per 330ml serving, our 330ml cans of Touch of Strawberry Sparkling are perfect for helping you stay hydrated* at home, at the office or on the go. Whether you’re hosting a BBQ with friends and family, looking for the ideal dinner accompaniment or popping a drink in your lunchbox, enjoy the delightful taste of our flavoured water with added fizz. If you fancy a tropical twist, try our Mango Passion flavour too. Or if you’re looking for a zesty companion, try our Lemon & Lime flavour. Also available in a 330ml single can for when you’re out and about, heading for lunch or on your daily commute. *Water (2L/day from all sources) contributes to the maintenance of normal physical and cognitive functions.

Touch of Fruit Sparkling has been crafted by the experts at Volvic, who have carefully selected spring water and blended this with natural fruity flavours. Our sparkling range is made with British spring water, combining our delightful taste and pleasant bubbles – a refreshing taste sensation. As part of the B Corp movement, as an organisation, our mission statement embodies our dedication to making a positive impact on the world around us. Our Touch of Fruit Sparkling products are created at a site that uses renewable electricity, where zero waste is sent to landfill and communities are supported through redistributing surplus product via FareShare.

Made with British Spring Water

Pack size: 1320ML

Sugar Free

Ingredients

Carbonated Spring Water (95%), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Natural Strawberry Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings, Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Sucralose)

Number of uses

Each can contains one serving of 330ml

Net Contents

4 x 330ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Best served chilled.

Additives